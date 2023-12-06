Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Beats Salaar to Become Most Viewed Hindi Trailer on YouTube in 24 Hours, Check Full List

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Beats Salaar to Become Most Viewed Hindi Trailer on YouTube in 24 Hours, Check Full List

The team of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki released the Hindi trailer of the film on December 5 and it has now set the record of beng the most-viewed Hindi trailer on YouTube in 24 hours.

Dunki beats Salaar trailer on YouTube

Dunki trailer views: Shah Rukh Khan has made this year special for the lovers of Hindi cinema. The actor has delivered two solid entertainers and is gearing up for the third one. Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is hitting the screens as the big Christmas release this year and fans are excited to see SRK taking over the holiday season with a soft cinema. The buzz around the film seems so strong that the trailer alone is creating new records.

Trending Now

As per a report in the trade website sacnilk, the trailer of Dunki has become the most viewed Hindi movie trailer in 24 hours on YouTube. The video hit the platform at 10 am on December 5, Tuesday and as of 1 pm on December 6, it has crossed 62 million views on YouTube – a never seen before figure for a Bollywood film trailer. Dunki has surpassed Salaar: Ceasefire Hindi trailer to achieve this feat. The Prabhas starrer, which is clashing at the Box Office with Dunki, recorded 53.75 million views in 24 hours on YouTube. Adipurush is the top third Hindi trailer with maximum views in 24 hours on YouTube.

You may like to read

Check The List of Top 5 Hindi Trailers on YouTube in 24 Hours:

Dunki: 62 million Salaar: The Ceasefire: 53.75 million Adipurush: 52.22 million Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 50.96 million Animal: 50.60 million

Interestingly, all the top five most-viewed Hindi trailers belong to the movies which released in 2023 with two Prabhas and two Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

Meanwhile, Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani, follows a group of friends who want to go to London in search of better opportunities. The film comments on ‘donkey flight’, an illegal immigration route to enter the US, UK and Canada. The trailer promised a soft, heartwarming story and that’s what the audience expects from Rajkumar Hirani kind of cinema.

The film is slated for release on December 22. Did you like the trailer, though?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.