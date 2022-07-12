SRK’s Dunki DOP Amit Roy Quits: Dunki, the upcoming movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, has already generated excitement. The movie represents the superstar’s debut cooperation with both Taapsee Pannu and director Rajkumar Hirani. The film’s director of photography (DOP) has left the production, according to the most recent media reports, and fans are impatiently awaiting additional information.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Poster Of 'Jawan'

Amit Roy, the film's director of photography, claimed in a recent interview with ETimes that he left the production due to 'creative differences' with the director Rajkumar Hirani. He said, "Yes, I am not doing Dunki anymore. I shot for 18-19 days and quit. Raju Hirani and I had some creative differences. We both couldn't see from the same angle. But let me tell you that the parting was very amicable. We both sat down and then I quit. Honestly, I didn't want it to reach a stage of friction."

"It happens sometimes. I had shot a song in Sanju for Hirani- the Baba Bolta Hai Bas Ho Gaya song. We had a great time then. I have also done a few ads for him. But you see, an ad is a collaborative effort wherein the client's vision also matters. But when it comes to a film, it is the director's vision. The shots I took will be retained, " he added.

With the Shahid Kapoor-starring film Ishq Vishk in 2003, Amit launched his career as a cinematographer. Later, he contributed to movies like Love Aaj Kal 2, Ram Gopal Varma’s Aag, Deewana Main Deewana, Dil Maange More, and many others.

Dunki, a movie supported by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, is scheduled for a December 22, 2023, theatrical premiere. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee, Boman Irani will appear in the movie.

Watch this space for more updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki!