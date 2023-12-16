Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC, Suitable Changes And Runtime Revealed – Check Deets

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC, Suitable Changes And Runtime Revealed – Check Deets

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Dunki is all set to enthral its audience on the big screen on December 21, 2023. As the movie approaches its release, SRK's film has been granted a U/A certifi

SRK-starrer Dunki has been granted U/A certificate

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film Dunki is all set to enthral its audience on the big screen on December 21, 2023. As the movie approaches its release, SRK’s film has been granted a U/A certificate after some changes were made. According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the filmmakers to include anti-smoking health messages at the beginning of the movie. The board also directed the makers of the film to anti-smoking health spots in the middle of the film as well as before the commencement of the second half of the film.

Trending Now

Further, the report also claimed that a word was ‘suitably’ modified to ‘immigrants’, at the start of the film. Prior to the interval, the sequences featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s character Hardy riding a horse in uniform during his wedding were ‘suitably’ modified too. Also, a statutory warning was added in an important scene stating, “Suicide is not a solution to any problems”.

You may like to read

The team of the film further submitted a bunch of documentary evidence for the statistics and other facts which the film mentions at the end. With all the alterations and changes, the movie on December 15, 2023, gained its U/A certificate. As indicated on the censor certificate, the report states that the duration of the film is 161.24 minutes, making the runtime of Dunki 2 hours, 41 minutes, and 24 seconds.

Helmed by Rajkummar Hirani, Dunki features Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in key roles. By watching the trailer of the film, it seems that the movie is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their struggle to reach foreign.

Recently, the trailer of the film went online and it garnered massive appreciation from the audience. SRK’s fans have already declared a film to be of a multi-crores. Further, Dunki will face a class with Prabhas’ Salaar. While Dunki will be released on December 21, 2023, Salaar will hit the big screens on December 22, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.