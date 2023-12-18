Home

Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan Refuses to Let go of His Hand, What ‘Dunki’ Actor Did Next is Why he is a Superstar Forever – Watch Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan, who is often known as people's man, visited Dubai to promote his upcoming flick Dunki. The superstar's reaction when a fan grabbed his hand out of nowhere is worth noting - WATCH!

Dunki Promotions: Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote Dunki. The actor visited Dubai and created a frenzy amongst his fans at the promotional event. No doubt, he looked dapper in a t-shirt, blue jeans, black leather jacket and his charm. The actor kept his fans hooked with his dance moves on Dunki‘s song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya.’ He also brought back 90s magic by dancing to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya‘ at the event. Amidst interaction with his fans and followers, a fan reached out to hold Shah Rukh Khan’s hand. You won’t believe what happened next.

As Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans, one of a fan from the crowd grabbed his hand. To everyone’s surprise, Shah Rukh Khan used his other hand to shake hands with the person. Even while the actor struggled to pull his hand away after the handshake, he didn’t look frustrated or angered. His security team jumped in to free his hand and escorted him safely.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan Grabs His Hand – WATCH

King Khan greets the FANs at a club in Dubai ❤️🙌 #DunkiTakesOverDubai #ShahRukhKhan #Dunki pic.twitter.com/KGRCV53VTT — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 17, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s video from Dubai promotions went viral in no time. His fans dropped hearts and fire emojis for the superstar in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Badshah in Dubai 😎🖤🔥(sic).” Another user wrote, “Please tell everyone to give Standing Ovation of few seconds with claps if you like Dunki at the end of movie. If possible make that video & share it on all your social media platform

(sic).”

Speaking about Rajkumar Hiran’s directorial at the Dubai event, Shah Rukh Khan disclosed that he felt he needed a project closer to his heart after finishing Jawan, which is why he signed up for the movie. Shah Rukh Khan stated that Pathaan paid particular attention to the female audience in his thoughts on the year’s filmography, and he now intended to close the year with a picture that he can connect to more deeply. He said that he wished to instil in the audience a love of one’s family and country.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and others, in pivotal roles.

