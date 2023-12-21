Dunki Leak: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Live Streams on Twitter For The FIRST 50 Minutes

Home

Dunki Leak: The first 50 minutes of Shah Rukh Khan's film were livestreamed by an anonymous user on social media - Did it affect Rajkumar Hirani's collection for the first day?

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Dunki has received positive responses from fans across India. The first-ever collaboration between film director Rajkumar Hirani and the superstar has proven to be on the right track. After blockbuster movies like Pathaan and Jawaan, Dunki made its early morning premier at 5:50 AM in Mumbai’s single-screen Gaiety Galaxy. However, what happened next will leave you in disbelief! An anonymous user live-streamed the first 50 minutes of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Leaked Online?

During the premiere of Rajkumar Hirani’s film, a fan live-streamed the initial part of the film on X (formerly known as Twitter). The live telecast video drew close to 1,37,000 views on social media. Soon the video was taken down by the concerned authorities. The incident created controversy within the online community that mentioned the challenges producers and directors face in preventing piracy and protecting the integrity of the film during the release.

Shah Rukh Khan plays the lead role in the film, with Taapsee Pannu playing as Manu, Vicky Kaushal portraying Sukhi, Boman Irani depicts Gulati and other prominent actors. The movie’s anticipation was spread through multiple Dunki drops, including trailers and film songs. The film has now been released in theatres on December 21, 2023.

About Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki

Despite the snag with the live stream, early reviews praise Shah Rukh Khan’s amazing comic timing, signalling that Dunki is on track to become a box office smash. The film’s release confirmed the actor’s comedy prowess and the director’s storytelling mastery. The film follows four friends in their heartfelt effort to build a better life in London, embarking on a tough yet transformational journey. Dunki is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and is a collaboration between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

