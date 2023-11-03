Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Friend Ratan Jain Claims Dunki Will Set Box Office Milestone Like Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Friend Ratan Jain Claims Dunki Will Set Box Office Milestone Like Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's friend and producer Ratan Jain heaped praise on the actor and predicted the box office fate of Dunki.

SRK’s Friend Claims Dunki Will Set New Box Office Records: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is generating a lot of hype ever since its Drop 1 video was released on the actor’s 58th birthday. The dramedy based on immigrant issue also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in crucial roles, apart from SRK. Cinephiles are excited about the movie since for the very first time Shah Rukh is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani. For the unversed, he was the original choice for Munna Bhai MBBS, but couldn’t do the film due to date hassles. Now, the Dunki actor’s longtime friend and colleague, producer ratan Jain has predicted the box office fate of the Hirani directorial.

Trending Now

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO FROM SHAH RUKH KHAN’S BIRTHDAY EVENT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by indiacom (@indiadotcom)

You may like to read

RATAN JAIN PREDICTS DUNKI WILL EARN RS 500 CRORE

Jain said, “Actually, Maino Hon Na was his first home production under the Red Chillies banner. Because it was his first film, he needed somebody to associate with him. Both of us were very close to each other because of the films we had done earlier. We had belief in each other. He knew my company and nature very well. I was also very fond of him. From our first film itself, I knew how good an actor and person he is. In 2023, two of his films have already done business in excess of Rs 500 Crore and his third film Dunki will do the same.” He further heaped praise on SRK and added, “He is very sharp. he knows what he wants to do. He always wants to do something innovative. As a person, if he likes somebody, he likes them. If he doesn’t like someone, he doesn’t like them.”

SHAH RUKH KHAN OPENS UP ON WORKING WITH RAJKUMAR HIRANI IN DUNKI

In his recent birthday event, Shah Rukh stated that, “Mere saath bhi jab aise hi hua tha jab Raju Munna Bahi ki kahani bata rahe the (The same happened to me when Raju narrated the script of Munna Bhai). Maine kaha yaar naya director hai kar hi lega (I thought since he is a new filmmaker then why won’t he work with me). Maine kaha 6 mahine, 8 mahine baad karenge, 9 mahine baad karenge, to yeh chala gaya ( i kept delaying as I said we will work after 6-7 months, 9 months, so he went away). Uske baad 3 Idiots ke liye aaya, maine kaha aur bhi kya bada hua hoga (When he again came back for 3 Idiots, I thought still he isn’t that big). Uske baad jab chala gaya to maine kaha ab chance nahi lunga (After that wen he again went away I decided that this time I won’t take any chances). To Covid ke samay maine inko bagal me pakad ke rakh liya (I caught hold of him during Covid). Maine kaha yaar is baar mat jaana, dusre heroes se bhi nahi milne diya Raju ko (I requested him not to go this time and I even did not allow him to meet other actors). Abhi bhi allow nahi kar raha hoon ki daal na de kisi ko guest appearance me (I am still not allowing him because he might add someone in guest appearance).”

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.