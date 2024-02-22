Shah Rukh Khan’s Friend Vivek Vaswani Clears Dating Rumours of SRK in Don 2, ‘The Rumours Came…’

Home

Did you know that once Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra had worked together in the film Don2? There were rumours claiming that the duo were reportedly dating. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is popularly regarded as the king of romance, recently during a conversation with Vivek Vaswani who was the person behind Shah Rukh Khan’s launch in the movie Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Vivek recently indicated SRK’s relationship in an interview. Read along.

Vivek Vaswani Opens Up About SRK’s Dating Rumours

Vivek Vaswani in a conversation with a YouTube channel of Siddharth Kannan. Vivek commented on the dating rumors surrounding the supposed romantic relationship between the Dunki actor Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

While shooting for Don2 it was back then when rumours about Shah Rukh and Priyanka started sparking over social media. Vivek stated that because Shah Rukh is a prominent star and there is a tendency for people to speculate about many things. But looking at them those rumors are not accurate.

What Exactly Did Vivek Vaswani Say?

In Siddharth’s YouTube channel, Vivek was questioned if SRK had been part of rumoured relationship. To this Vivek responded, “Relationship? Means? Sexual relationship? No. He’s not that sort. I don’t know where the rumours came from. Ghar mein reh rahe the, mummy daddy the, tension tha, career tha, jaldi se Gauri se shadi karni thi, usme relationship kaise ayega (We were living in the same house, my parents were there, there was tension, stress about career, he had to get married to Gauri, where would a relationship be in all of this)? There was a relationship of friendship but there was no relationship of sex? (sic).”

Vivek Reveals More Details About Shah Rukh Khan

Discussing Shah Rukh Khan’s rumoured relationship Vivek further added, “It is not true. In fact, from the time I have known him, he has been a one-woman man all his life. How many flings have you heard of? We have had one rumour of Priyanka Chopra, that also its a rumour but what else have we heard of Shah Rukh? Nothing. He’s not that kind of a person (sic).”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Marriage

Shah Rukh Khan is happily married to Gauri Khan on October 25, 1991. SRK has three children namely Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with American artist Nick Jonas in a traditional Indian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple are parents to their lovely daughter Malti Marie. The couple is currently residing in the USA.

