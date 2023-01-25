Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Heartfelt Words For Ajay Devgn Ahead of Pathaan Release, ‘Ajay Has Been A Pillar of Support…’ – Check Tweets!

Ajay Devgn wished Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' to be a super duper hit, following which SRK heaped praises for him via Twitter - Check viral tweets!

Ajay Devgn expressed his appreciation for his and Shah Rukh Khan‘s long-time association, in response to SRK’s compliment. The two megastars heaped praises for each other via Twitter. SRK was questioned during a Twitter ‘Ask SRK’ session about Ajay Devgn’s remark regarding the enormous advance bookings for his upcoming movie Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan called him ‘pillar of support’ to him and his family, following which Ajay Devgn responded to him in the same manner.

A fan attached a clip of Ajay Devgn saying he was ‘dil se khush’ because of the fantastic advance booking numbers reported for Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan responded to his fan in no time and wrote, “Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent.”

Check Out SRK’s Tweet:

Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent. https://t.co/gbDD1Zc2rm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Soon after Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet went viral, Ajay Devgn responded to him and wrote, “Dear SRK, thank you for your love and presence. I value the bond we share as much as you do. Pathaan collections look poised to go through the roof. I am happy that as an industry things are looking up for us.”

Check Out Ajay Devgn’s Tweet

Dear @iamsrk, thank you for your love and presence. I value the bond we share as much as you do. Pathaan collections look poised to go through the roof. I’m happy that as an industry things are looking up for us. https://t.co/rpHVXoVvlr — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 24, 2023

Ajay Devgn talked about Pathaan‘s phenomenal advance booking at the unveiling of the second teaser for his upcoming film Bholaa. He said, “Let’s keep our fingers crossed. I want every film to be super duper hit. Now Pathaan is releasing and whatever reports we are reading about the advance booking it seems fantastic, it has never happened before. I am very happy about it from the bottom of my heart. So I tell everyone I think we should be very very happy about this.”

Ajay Devgn’s official Hindi version of the 2019 Tamil smash Kaithi is titled Bholaa. An ex-convict who decided to visit his daughter for the very first time after being released from jail ended up getting caught up in a shootout between the police and the drug mafia in the original movie. In addition to Devgn, actors Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande, play significant roles in the movie. It will open in theatres on March 30, 2023.

Siddharth Anand’s film Pathaan is upcoming Yash Raj Films production. The action-thriller features an ensemble cast with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

Watch this space for more updates on SRK & Ajay Devgn!