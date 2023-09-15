Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Sees Lukewarm Response in Tamil And Telugu Shows

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Sees Lukewarm Response in Tamil And Telugu Shows

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has witnessed lukewarm response in its Tamil And Telugu shows in-spite of huge buzz around the film.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Sees Lukewarm Response in Tamil And Telugu Shows

SRK’s Jawan Sees Lukewarm Response in Tamil And Telugu Shows: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has become Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster of 2023. Shah Rukh has delivered his second consecutive hit this year after Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller Pathaan. Jawan has created a lot of buzz as it marked the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Atlee and Nayanthara. The latter is known as the most revered and successful actress in Tamil cinema. The film’s antagonist Vijay Sethupathi has also made his Hindi debut with the SRK starrer. However, in-spite of a diverse and talented cast, Jawan has been unable to fetch any returns from its Tamil and Telugu shows.

Trending Now

FILM INDUSTRY TRACKER MANOBALA VIJAYABALAN SHARES JAWAN’S TAMIL-TELUGU SHOWS’ REPORT:

Jawan Tamil & Telugu shows are hardly fetching any return on running cost at the moment in India. They are collecting only in thousands per show from plenty of cinemas across the nation. Thursday Day 8 Tracked shows Tamil

Shows – 1007

Gross – ₹ 1.43 cr

Per Show Collection -… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 15, 2023

You may like to read

JAWAN FAILS TO ‘FETCH ANY RETURNS’ IN TAMIL AND TELUGU SHOWS

Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “Jawan Tamil & Telugu shows are hardly fetching any return on running cost at the moment in India. They are collecting only in thousands per show from plenty of cinemas across the nation. Thursday Day 8 Tracked shows Tamil Shows – 1007 Gross – Rs 1.43 cr Per Show Collection – Rs 14,300 Telugu Shows – 847 Gross – Rs 0.96 cr Per Show Collection – Rs 11,334.”

Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover and others in crucial roles. The Atlee directorial also has special cameos by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. Audiences are heaping praise on the movie for its high-octane action, VFX, music and social message on politicians and patriotism.

For more updates on Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES