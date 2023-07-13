Home

Entertainment

Arijit Singh’s Song In Jawan? Shah Rukh Khan Confirms News, Says ‘Jahan Main Wahan Arijit Dada’

Arijit Singh’s Song In Jawan? Shah Rukh Khan Confirms News, Says ‘Jahan Main Wahan Arijit Dada’

Arijit Singh's Song In Jawan? Shah Rukh Khan Confirms News, Says ‘Jahan Main Wahan Arijit Dada’

The online applications for the same ended on 25 February 2019.

Look anywhere around you; there’s nothing but the craze around Shah Rukh Khan’s much-hyped film Jawan. Be it Shah Rukh Khan’s multiple intriguing avatars, Vijay Sethupathi’s menacing look, Deepika Padukone’s cameo in a saree, the action-packed sequences, or the actor’s viral dance in a scene, fans are going gaga over every single aspect related to the film. As expected, most of it has to do with Shah Rukh Khan. The ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ regularly engages with fans through “Ask SRK” sessions on Twitter. While responding to a question during the interaction, SRK confirmed that his upcoming movie, Jawan, has a song crooned by none other than Arijit Singh, leaving fans doubly excited.

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan Confirms Arijit Singh’s Song In Jawan

On Thursday, during the Ask SRK session on Twitter, a user asked Shah Rukh Khan, “Is there a song by Arijit Singh in Jawan?” Replying to this question, the Pathaan actor confidently said, “Absolutely. Jahan main wahan Arijit dada toh honge hi na! #Jawan”

You may like to read

Absolutely. Jahan main wahan Arijit dada toh honge hi na! #Jawan https://t.co/BQ8hQHneNB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023



It seems that the fans have been waiting for Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh to come together for a new song. SRK’s revelations about Arijit’s song in Jawan got their followers more excited than ever. A fan expressed, “King of Bollywood and Arijit King is coming again wow.”

King of Bollywood and Arijit King is coming again wow ____ — FanBoy (@FanOfJoy) July 13, 2023



Another user shared their excitement and wrote, “Two kings coming together again.”

Two kings coming together again _____ — FanBoy (@FanOfJoy) July 13, 2023



One comment called the song, “THE CHARTBUSTER OF year.”

https://twitter.com/jawanfilm/status/1679384404932673536

Shah Rukh Khan And Arijit Singh’s Superhit Jodi

Interestingly, Shah Rukh’s last release, Pathaan, also had a song crooned by Arijit Singh. The track, titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, and Vishal-Shekhar. It crossed over a million views in just 31 minutes of its release in December last year. The massive success of the song brought many accolades for Arijit Singh. The singer has also lent his voice for many other superhit songs of Shah Rukh Khan. The list of mesmerising tracks includes Manwa Laage (Happy New Year), Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal), Gerua (Dilwale) and Zaalima (Raees), among a few others.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES