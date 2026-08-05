Shah Rukh Khan’s King set photo leaks online; SRK’s bloodied action look grabs attention

King: Leaked set photo shows Shah Rukh Khan in gritty action mode amid smoke and chaos- Check the viral Reddit post.

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Shah Rukh Khan in King (PC-Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan‘s upcoming action thriller King continues to dominate social media even before its release. While the makers have kept the film tightly under wraps, another leaked picture from the sets has surfaced online, giving fans a fresh glimpse of the superstar’s intense action avatar. The latest image, which is being widely circulated on Reddit and other social media platforms, appears to be from a major action sequence. Although the authenticity of the leaked photo has not been officially confirmed, it has quickly caught the attention of Shah Rukh Khan fans.

In the picture, Shah Rukh is seen standing inside what looks like a warehouse or factory after what appears to be a brutal fight. Dressed in an all-black outfit with a few shirt buttons left open, the actor sports long messy hair, a rugged beard and visible injuries across his face and arms. Fake blood can also be seen on his body, adding to the gritty look.

The actor is holding a metal rod in one hand, while several bodies lie scattered across the floor around him, hinting at an intense combat sequence. Smoke fills the background, creating a dramatic atmosphere, while a large camera crane and crew members can also be spotted, confirming that the image was captured during filming.



This is not the first time a picture from King has gone viral. Earlier in May, another leaked image from the film made headlines after it showed Shah Rukh with a bruised face in what appeared to be a rural location. Several parked vehicles in the background led fans to speculate that the sequence involved a high-speed chase.

#ShahRukhKhan First Official #KING CLIMAX Internet Breaking Alert LEAKED LOOK Photos ⚠️ From Shoot On Set In 2026 #SRK‘s RAW & REAL Final Look ❤️‍ Of Showdown Face-Off w/ #ABJr Reveal In #SiddharthAnand‘s PAN World Action Opus On #XMas Dec 24 2026 CAR CRASH CHASE pic.twitter.com/lTCWmfv171 — Filmy Anu (@Filmyanu) May 15, 2026



Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year. The film reportedly features Shah Rukh Khan in a darker, action-packed role unlike anything audiences have seen from him recently.

The film also marks Suhana Khan‘s big-screen debut alongside her father. The ensemble cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and several other actors in key roles.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026. Until then, every leaked image from the film continues to fuel excitement and speculation among fans eager to see Shah Rukh Khan back in an all-out action entertainer.