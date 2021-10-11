Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their families have been going through a tough time as his eldest son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). His name cropped up in the rave party drugs case. The magistrate court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days and he is currently in Arthur Road Jail along with other accused. Apart from SRK’s family, there is a person who is also getting effected with Aryan Khan’s arrest and he is Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike Raju Rahikwar.Also Read - Aryan Khan Drug Case Latest News : NCB Clears All Doubts And Rumors In Aryan Khan's Case, Watch Exclusive Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raju Rahikwar Jr.srk official (@rajurahikwarjr.srk)



In an interview with News18, Raju Rahikwar said that two of his upcoming events were cancelled as they didn’t want him to make an appearance because of the controversies surrounding SRK. He was quoted saying by the portal, “For almost a year and a half, I was out of work as there were no events happening due to the coronavirus. Things had just started looking good after the pandemic. I was supposed to be a part of a birthday party on October 10 in Jaipur. A week later I had to attend a social gathering in the same city. But both the events have been cancelled. The organisers told me, ‘people aren’t comfortable with SRK’s current image.’ It’s a matter of time. I am sure Shah Rukh bhai will come out stronger.” Also Read - Salman Khan's Lawyer From Hit-And-Run Case, Amit Desai, to Represent Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan During Bail Hearing on Wednesday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raju Rahikwar Jr.srk official (@rajurahikwarjr.srk)



Shah Rukh’s lookalike further mentioned that he was looking forward to pay his children’s school fees with the money earned by these events but is now looking for alternatives. Despite all of this, Raju mentioned that he has no complaints at all. He called Shah Rukh Khan his god and said, “I don’t have any complaints against him. I am ready to sacrifice my work for him. My identity is because of Shah Rukh bhai. Whatever I have today is because I look like him. He is my God. Right now his family is in pain and I can feel the same. I just want Aryan bhai to come back home.” Also Read - Aryan Khan's Arrest LIVE UPDATES: No Mannat For SRK's Son, Bail Hearing Likely on Wednesday