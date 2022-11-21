Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Gets Diamond Studded Name Plate, SRKians Call it ‘Badhshah’s Abode’ – Check Viral Pics

Shah Rukh Khan bungalow in Bandra - Mannat gets a diamond studded nameplate. Fans pose outside in SRK style - Check viral photos.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s bungalow – Mannat, just received a new diamond-encrusted nameplate and entrance door, prompting fans to take photos in front of his home. The superstar’s fan clubs posted images of this brand-new posh nameplate on social media, which went viral. Two diamond nameplates with the words Mannat and Landsend written on them were visible in the photos. Previously, it was a blackboard with Mannat Landsend embossed on it.

After 2 months #Mannat new gate design is unveiled and it’s super awesome.

What do you think guys? 😍#GauriKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/w2VcF2AEl9 — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 19, 2022

[Latest]: Morning View with new #Mannat gate design. Looking like a beautiful gift 🎁#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1HF09bpLhg — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 20, 2022

[Video]: This latest glowing #Mannat new gate design is awesome 😍#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/Ws9TOk2Tu9 — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 19, 2022

Decked in Diamonds 💎 Baadshah’s abode ✨ #Mannat, Land’s End 🌟 The King resides where the journey to dream big begins 💖 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/xTU8gVZiJU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow is one of the most famous places in Mumbai. The Bollywood King Khan’s fans often get clicked outside his residence. The pictures of the new diamond-studded nameplate went viral in no time. One of the users wrote,”Elegant😍💖 it’s gonna sparks at night!! God bless Mannat 🌹🌹🌹.” Another user wrote, “Morning View with new #Mannat gate design. Looking like a beautiful gift 🎁.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s next action thriller film ‘Pathaan‘ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Recently, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the official teaser which got massive responses from the audience. Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s next ‘Dunki‘ alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee’s next action thriller ‘Jawan‘ which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

(With inputs from ANI)