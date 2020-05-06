Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s produced web series Betaal is all set to release on May 24 on online streaming giant Netflix. It is a horror-thriller written and directed by Patrick Graham, who previously directed Radhika Apte’s Ghoul. The first look of the series has been unveiled. The poster shows few army people standing in a dark old room with guns and stern facial expressions. Sharing it, the tweet reads, “Here’s 1st look of #Betaal, our upcoming horror-thriller web series, starring @ItsViineetKumar @AahanaKumra & directed by #PatrickGraham, @iamnm Produced by @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma it premieres May 24 on @NetflixIndia @iamsrk @VenkyMysore @blumhouse #SKGlobal.” (sic) Also Read - I for India: Shah Rukh Khan Sings 'Sab Thik Ho Jaega' With AbRam Khan, Video Drives Netizens Bonkers

As per the source, the series is based on fictional Indian folklore. It was quoted as saying, “The series has been shot extensively in India, especially in Mumbai, Lonavala and Khandala as it revolves around fictional Indian folklore, the series will definitely be genre-bending in terms of horror content with some incredible VFX and prosthetics work.”

The project is a collaboration between SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, SK Global and Blumhouse Productions, known for horror films such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious. The show features Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Raj and DK’s next film. Talking to Mid-Day, the director duo said, “It is our favourite script that we have held on to for a long time. We met him and discussed the script. He enjoyed the universe that the film belongs to. The story has elements that resonate with us.” Reports in the past have emerged about Shah Rukh being in conversation with filmmakers like Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Atlee and Aditya Chopra for his next film. However, nothing is finalised yet.