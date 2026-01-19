Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘no selfie’ moment at Joy Awards 2026 sparks debate, fans step in to defend him

Shah Rukh Khan’s presence is often enough to turn any public moment into a viral one, and this time was no different. The actor recently attended the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where a brief interaction on stage has set social media buzzing.

A video now circulating on Threads shows a person standing next to Shah Rukh Khan trying to take a selfie with him during the event. What followed was a moment that some online users quickly labelled as “arrogant”, while many others felt it was being completely misunderstood.

What really happened on stage?

In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen smiling calmly as the person beside him raises his phone for a selfie. Instead of posing, SRK gently takes the phone from him and gestures towards the main camera in front. He then returns the phone, clearly indicating that an official photo should be taken instead.

Soon after, another person attempts a similar selfie. Shah Rukh once again asks him to look into the camera placed ahead. He then hands over the trophy, and the two smile and pose properly for the official photograph.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The video was shared with a caption that read, “A video from the Joy Awards in Saudi is making rounds online, where a fan tried to take a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan, and SRK gently took the phone away. While some people are calling it arrogance, others feel moments like these are often misunderstood. In crowded, high-security events, even small interactions can look different from what they really are. As always, opinions are divided. What do you think?”

Watch the video here

View on Threads

Why are fans defending Shah Rukh Khan?

Soon after the clip went viral, fans rushed to Shah Rukh’s defence. Many pointed out that he was simply following event protocol and ensuring that the official photographs were not disrupted.

One fan commented, “Are they stupid? He’s telling them someone else will take the picture, that way the prize can be seen too…” Another wrote, “He is clearly telling, ‘Take a picture from the front’ so that the picture will be clearer.”

Several users highlighted that personal selfies on stage can ruin official moments. “He is following protocol and telling them the same. Why take a selfie on stage with an award when there is a cameraman?” read one comment.

A Threads user explained, “SRK was following the protocol of the event… He just stopped them from doing the same and finished his obligations. No need to troll him for doing his duty.”

Was the criticism unfair?

Many fans felt the backlash reflected a larger issue. “We are so used to not following basic civic sense that now we criticise someone trying to follow that,” one user said, adding that such behaviour would never be allowed at global award shows.

Another summed it up simply: “Selfies have their own place, and it’s certainly not on a stage while receiving awards.”

Shah Rukh Khan at the Joy Awards

Shah Rukh Khan attended the event alongside global stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Katy Perry, Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun. Later, he took to X to thank Turki Alalshikh, writing, “Always fun and happiness to come my friend… Congratulations on half a decade of #JoyAwards.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Oberoi, and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.