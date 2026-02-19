Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khans old interaction crediting Salim Khan goes viral, says I am who I am because of him

Shah Rukh Khan’s old interaction crediting Salim Khan goes viral, says ‘I am who I am because of him’

Shah Rukh Khan's old video of crediting Salim Khan for making him the king goes viral. Watch inside.

Shah Rukh Khan's old video about Salim Khan goes viral, says 'I am who I am because of him' - Watch

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently recovering in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital following a minor brain hemorrhage. Known for redefining Hindi cinema, the celebrated writer has made a remarkable contribution through his cult classics. As the 90-year-old recovers, an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan has resurfaced online. In it, the superstar spoke about the immense support he received from Salim Khan and his family during his early days in Mumbai. The heartfelt statement has once again drawn attention to the bond shared between the two families.

Doctor Shares Health Update

Salim Khan, father of actor Salman Khan, suffered a minor brain haemorrhage on February 17. After which, he underwent a small procedure and was placed on a ventilator. On Wednesday, Dr Jalil D Parkar, who is treating Salim, told reporters, “There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning, and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable, but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer.”

‘I am Shah Rukh Khan today because of Salim Khan’

Amidst this, a 2018 interaction of Shah Rukh Khan had openly credited Salim Khan for shaping his journey, which started doing rounds. He said, “I am Shah Rukh Khan today because of Salim Khan.”

He further said, “The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman Khan’s place, where Salim Khan ji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan.'”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Before becoming one of India’s biggest film stars, SRK began his career in television in the late 1980s and made his Bollywood debut with the 1992 film Deewana. Today, as Salim Khan recovers, Shah Rukh Khan’s words speak about the bond he has with Salman Khan and his family and how they stood by him during his struggle phase.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.