Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Co-Star John Abraham Heaps Praise on Him: ‘Entire World Missed Him’

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan co-star John Abraham recently praised him and said the entire world is looking forward to watching him on-screen.

Shah Rukh Khan Praised by John Abraham: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is all set to hot the theatres on January 25, 2023. The film directed by Siddharth Anand also has John Abraham as the main antagonist. The actor has previously played a negative role in YRF’s Dhoom (2004), which became a game-changer in his career. Recently, there were reports about John being unhappy with YRF over his character in Pathaan. Amid the rumours, Shah Rukh lauded John and even called him a ‘gentle giant’. Now, in a new video released by YRF, John has hailed his Pathaan co-star and said he missed him on-screen.

In the video, when speaking about SRK, John said, “I don’t think just the entire nation has missed him. I think the entire world wants to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen, including myself. I think he more than delivers the goods because he is fantastic in this film.” Shah Rukh had previously heaped praise on John as he stated that, “I met him many times when he was doing a film or we wanting to do a film together and this happened per chance. I was very keen he does it and he was kind enough to do a role where he is really a bad guy. He is a top star. He has his own franchises happening and he has got these really cool action films happening and to decide to take on a film where he is a bad guy, you know, so takes a lot of guts.”

Pathaan also stars Dimple Kapadia in a crucial role while Ashutosh Rana revies his character from Hrithik Roshan starrer War. The film is a part of YRF’s Spy universe and Salman Khan as Tiger also has a special appearance in the film.

