Shah Rukh Khan’s Photo Relishing Paan at Nita Ambani’s Event Goes Viral, Fan Asks ‘Saada ya Meetha?’

Shah Rukh Khan was captured enjoying paan at Nita Ambani's event, Check the viral photo here.

Shah Rukh Khan Viral Photo: Several photos and videos of the celebs from the grand Nita Ambani Cultural Centre Gala night are surfacing on social media. In a new photo, Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan was seen enjoying paan at the event. Taking to Instagram, German blogger Caroline Daur shared a string of pictures and videos from where he also shared Shah Rukh Khan in a black kurta relishing paan at the counter. He wrote, “Deeply impressed by the extraordinary exhibition India in Fashion showcasing the fine craftsmanship and elaborately embroidered works celebrating the creatives and the heritage of India.”

Soon after she shared the post, Shah Rukh Khan fans flooded the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. “Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, just casually behind you eating from the buffet is the vibe I am living for,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “wow she’s just casually eating mithai next to shah rukh khan”. The third fan said, “Oh gosh, saada ya meetha paan?”.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan also attended the gala.

In the second last video actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Varun Dhawan could be seen dancing to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan at the gala night.

Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh were on the stage… Shah Rukh Khan #JhoomeJoPathaan finishes his dance but a voice comes from the audience… “Desh ka sawaal hai, bacho par nahi chhod skte and then #ShahRukhKhan #NMACCGala pic.twitter.com/0ZrAnsx5BB — (@yaga_18) April 2, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee’s action thriller film Jawan and in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next Dunki.

