Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction goes viral after female fan says ‘I love you more than my husband’ at Mangaluru event- Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan once again charmed the crowd with his quick wit during a public event, leaving fans entertained after a humorous exchange with a female admirer went viral on social media.

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Shah Rukh Khan's witty response goes viral (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again proved why he remains one of the most loved public figures in India. The actor recently attended a special event in Mangaluru hosted by Rohan Corporation on June 25, where his presence turned the venue into a celebration. From his arrival at the airport to his interaction with fans on stage, every moment featuring SRK quickly went viral on social media. Fans gathered in huge numbers just to catch a glimpse of the actor, and the atmosphere was filled with excitement, cheers and constant chants of his name. Among several viral clips, one particular interaction stood out and became the highlight of the evening.

SRK’s reply to fan’s ‘love you more than my husband’ remark goes viral

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan was seen warmly interacting with the audience and even dancing to some of his hit songs, which added to the energetic mood of the crowd. During this interaction, a female fan expressed her admiration for the actor and said that she loves him more than her husband. The unexpected comment immediately caught SRK’s attention, leaving the entire hall laughing.

Reacting in his signature style, Shah Rukh Khan burst into laughter and replied, “Yeh sab akele mein batana chahiye na.” His witty response instantly won over the audience, and the video quickly started circulating on social media platforms, drawing millions of views within hours.

SRK’s graceful clarification wins hearts

After the humorous exchange, Shah Rukh Khan continued the conversation in a respectful and light-hearted manner. He added, “I know it is a matter of speech and I understand your feelings, and I am sure your husband does too. I love you all. I love your husband. I love your family. Thank you so much.” His balanced reaction, mixing humour with warmth, further strengthened his image as a grounded and respectful superstar.

See viral video of Shah Rukh Khan here

A female fan to SRK ‘love you Shahrukh more than my husband’ and the reply she got by SRK ♥️ pic.twitter.com/dJ8i34oUQG — Aman (@DonajCR7) June 25, 2026

Event filled with energy and fan moments

The Mangaluru event turned into a full-fledged entertainment night as Shah Rukh Khan engaged with fans throughout the programme. He was seen dancing to some of his most popular songs, including tracks from his blockbuster films, which made the crowd even more enthusiastic. Many attendees recorded videos and shared them online, making the event trend across social media platforms.

About Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

On the professional side, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the much-anticipated film King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release in a tight clash with Avengers Doomsday and Dune: Chapter 3.