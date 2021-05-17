Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is a graduate now. A picture from his convocation ceremony from the University of Southern California (USC) has gone viral on social media. Also Read - PBKS Star Shah Rukh Khan Reveals How Talking to MS Dhoni Was Special

Aaryan Khan, who was a part of the class of 2020, is now a graduate in the Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts. While the picture from the convocation ceremony went viral, one thing that caught everyone's attention is his name, which was mentioned as Aryan Shah Rukh Khan at the ceremony.

After the picture went viral, several fans took to the comment section showering love and congratulating Aaryan.

Aaryan Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son. In an interview. King of Romance had earlier revealed that that Aryan wants to become a director since he does not want anyone to compare him to his father.

Shah Rukh Khan has repeatedly spoken about his bond with his kids especially Aaryan. Earlier talked about how his conversations with Aaryan are like and said, “When I am with Aryan sometimes, we just lay down in our shorts without our shirts and we crack some dirty jokes. He gets really excited telling me about gaalis he’s learned. I’m from Delhi and I’ve also been that age and my vocabulary of Hindi gaalis is fantastic. So when he tells me one, I tell him that I’ll teach him another version of it. So that’s cool.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’ along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie will also have a special cameo by Salman Khan.