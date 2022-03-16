Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday treated SRKians with a good news by giving a hint on his new venture SRK+. He had announced his very own OTT app, called SRK +. While sharing the poster on social media, he captioned his post, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (sic).” However, he did not reveal further details of this upcoming venture in the digital medium. Fans and several media houses believed that the King Khan is coming up with his own OTT app. But, wait, that might not be true! As per a report in ETimes, SRK’s post is less likely to be either an advertisement. The poster is simply a lead to an upcoming ad for Disney+ Hotstar. The actor has been shooting a lot of ads for this platform and this is one of them.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Old Video About 'Sadness & Futility of War' Goes Viral Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Watch

A source said to the portal, "One wonders how and why there was so much of guesswork being done regarding Shah Rukh's poster. A right official announcement may soon be in the offing."

However, Salman Khan, on the other side, confirmed SRK+ is Shah Rukh Khan's OTT app. He congratulated him on the big launch saying, "Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+". This post further excited fans.

For those who missed the tweet by Shah Rukh Khan, have a look:

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022



On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in YRF’s Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film has been slated to hit the theatres in January 2023.

Well, we need to dig more to find out whether SRK+ is an ad or OTT app! Stay tuned for further updates on this.