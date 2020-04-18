Superstar Shah Rukh Khan popularly known as the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’, always manages to win hearts as soon as his pictures are posted on social media. With a huge fan following, his and his family pictures are a treat to many fans out there. Now, a collage of then and now pictures of the actor and his family is going insanely viral on social media. The photo is shared by one of the fans clubs of daughter Suhana Khan. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Tweets Heart-Melting Reminder to Care For 'Stray And Abandoned Animals' Amid COVID-19

One of the picture, comprises of SRK with wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan as kids. The other picture comprises of Suhana and Aryan all grown up and it includes AbRam too.

Take a look at the picture here:



Shah Rukh and Gauri met when they were studying at Delhi University and after dating for seven years, the couple got married in 1992, a year before SRK’s Bollywood debut with Deewana (1992). The couple are parents to sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Wjhile Aryan and Suhana are studying abroad, AbRam stays wityh his parents in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work Front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Raj and DK’s next film. Talking to Mid-Day, the director duo said, “It is our favourite script that we have held on to for a long time. We met him and discussed the script. He enjoyed the universe that the film belongs to. The story has elements that resonate with us.”

Meanwhile, reports in the past have emerged about Shah Rukh being in conversation with filmmakers like Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Atlee and Aditya Chopra for his next film. However, nothing is finalised yet.