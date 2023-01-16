Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Unseen BTS Photo From Pathaan Sets Go Viral, Fans Gush Over His Dimple

Shah Rukh Khan’s Unseen BTS Photo From Pathaan Sets Go Viral, Fans Gush Over His Dimple

Shah Rukh Khan's unseen photo with his crew members from the sets of Pathaan goes viral - Check here!

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most beloved stars in Bollywood is all set to hit the big screen with his most awaited film Pathaan, after a long hiatus. Siddharth Anand’s film has already generated buzz, right from its cast and trailer to its songs. Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles will arrive in the theatres on January 25th. Now on Sunday, an unseen picture of Shah Rukh Khan has been making rounds on the internet and SRKians cannot keep calm.

One of the crew members took to his Instagram handle and shared Shah Rukh Khan’s photo. In the viral picture, SRK flaunted his dimpled smile as the crew lifts him and posed for the camera. The caption on the post read, ““Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye” ⚡️ JALDI MILTE HAI…#PATHAAN SE !!! 🦾🦾🦾🔥🔥🔥🌪🌪🌪 25th January 2023…ONLY IN CINEMAS ! 👊🏻💥 #10DaysToPathaan

SHAH RUKH KHAN’S UNSEEN BTS PHOTO FROM PATHAAN SETS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajvir Ashar (@rajvirashar)

Shah Rukh Khan looked handsome as ever in a blue shirt and rugged denim with a pair of uber cool sunglasses. The picture went viral in no time as Shah Rukh Khan’s fans dropped hearts and fire emojis. His fans couldn’t stop gushing about his looks and well who can? One of the users wrote, “Thank you for treating our Shah Rukh Khan like this, you all are gem🥺.” Another user wrote, “Emotions 😍😍😍… also it looks like srk has enlarged his hands to give a short japphi to you.. ❤️❤️ #pathaan.” Several users expressed their excitement while others requested to open advance booking already.

SHAH RUKH KHAN’S PATHAAN TRAILER ON BURJ KHALIFA

Shah Rukh Khan attended the grand event in Dubai on Saturday where the Pathaan trailer was played on Burj Khalifa. His fans gathered around and danced to his songs. The superstar mouthed his dialogues from the film and did the Jhoome Jo Pataan‘s hook step up.

SRK Dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

On the work front, the actor also has Dunki and Jawan in his pipeline. Dunki marks his first collaboration with ace director Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. SRK will work with Atlee for Jawan, alongside Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra.

Are you excited about Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan? Let us know!