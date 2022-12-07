Shah Rukh Khan’s Unseen Video From Mecca Goes Viral, SRKians Say ‘Mashallah’ – Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's Unseen Video From Mecca Goes Viral, SRKians Say 'Mashallah' - Watch

SRK’s Unseen Video From Mecca Goes Viral: Shah Rukh Khan’s unseen video from Mecca is once again breaking the internet. The actor who visited the holy city of Saudi Arabia post wrapping-up the shoot of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki recently went to the Holy Mecca to perform Umrah. Shah Rukh had earlier thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture for the warm hospitality during the shoot of the Atlee directorial. A few days back a series of pictures of SRK donning a white garment had surfaced on social media which were hailed by his fans. Now, in the new video the Pathaan actor is seen getting out of his car while going to perform the ritual.

Shah Rukh looks calm and composed as he is heading to perform the Umrah. Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca (the holiest city for Muslims, located in the Hejazi region of Saudi Arabia) that can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Ḥajj “pilgrimage”), which has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar.

While conveying his gratitude message to the Saudi Arabia government for its hospitality, SRK wrote on Instagram, “here’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule, as is Dunki in Saudi Arabia. Thank you for giving us such spectacular locations and warm hospitality. I want to thank Raju sir and the rest of the cast and crew….a very big Shukran to you all. God bless you.”

Shah Rukh next action-thriller Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The actor also has a special appearance in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

