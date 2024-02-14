Home

As Shah Rukh Khan was interacting with photographers and fans at the airport, one of them made the decision to express their love for the superstar - WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan shocked everyone on Tuesday night by showing up at the Mumbai airport. Lately, he had avoided being clicked by photographers. King Khan shook hands with a few photographers in addition to exchanging wide smiles with the press stationed outside the airport. A photographer who was among the admirers even grabbed Shah Rukh’s hand and kissed it. The superstar’s reaction received immense love on social media. The actor looked thrilled to be connecting with fans, even if his staff tries to keep him at a distance from the general public. With his hair pulled back in a ponytail and attire consisting of a black t-shirt, cargo trousers, and matching blazer, Shah Rukh exuded nothing but charm and style.

Shah Rukh Khan Interacts With Paps – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan’s interaction video went viral on social media. People dropped hearts and heart-eye emojis for the superstar. People showered immense love on Bollywood’s King Khan in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “King of Bollywood.. Humble person in Bollywood.. He’s a Gem❤️ (sic).” Another user said, “The Sweetest and the Most Humble Always!!!!❤️ (sic).” The third one said, “King Khan the best 🔥❤️🔥❤️ (sic).”

Shah Rukh was sighted shortly after his representatives released a statement refuting rumours that he assisted in the release of military servicemen from Qatar. Pooja Dadlani, SRK’s manager, posted the message on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Shah Rukh Khan’s team branded the claims ‘unfounded’ and refuted any role in the release of the naval personnel. The statement read, “Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan’s purported role in the release of India’s naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr Khan’s participation in this matter.”

On the professional front, SRK made a huge comeback in 2023 with Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan.’ He amazed everyone with his action avatar in the movie. The January release became the highest-grossing film in the history of the Indian film industry and shattered many box office records. Pathaan holds a special place in people’s hearts because it was the actor’s first successful release following a four-year hiatus that included a string of failures like ‘Zero‘ and ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal.’

Following ‘Pathaan,’ King Khan made a theatrical comeback in September with Atlee’s directing of ‘Jawan.’ In the movie, SRK played an action figure once more. The film made over Rs. 1000 crore at the global box office. He and Rajkumar Hirani came up with their first-ever collaboration on December 21 with ‘Dunki.’ The film which centres on the immigration debate, also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. The phrase ‘donkey journey,’ describes the tortuous, frequently hazardous paths that individuals travel around the world to get to their desired immigration destinations. ‘Dunki‘ performed well at the box office even while it clashed with Prabhas’ Salaar.

(With ANI inputs)

