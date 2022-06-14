Shahrukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan shared several pictures on social media from her vacation to Rome with Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Gauri posted a series of photographs where she can be seen having a good time with Shweta and other friends in Rome. She gave a glimpse of her Rome trip by sharing a few pictures of the monuments. Gauri was seen sporting a cute white short dress while Shweta was seen wearing a blue outfit.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Role in Brahmastra Revealed, Fans Say It's SRK vs Ranbir Kapoor in Big Fantasy Drama

Along with the post, Gauri wrote, “Can’t get enough of Rome”. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan Got Teary-Eyed After Aryan Khan’s Arrest In Cruise Drugs Case

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Soon as Gauri shared the pics fans flodded the comment section. One user wrote: “I love what you are wearing.” Many fans called Gauri a “stunner,” “queen” and “beautiful” in the comments section of the post.

Before that, she shared clicks from her trip to Milan. She captioned the post, “Milan … a place for Artists, brands and curators to come together .. innovation of technique and material through design # Salone del mobile.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)



On a related note, Gauri tied the knot with Shah Rukh Khan in 1991. Together they have three children- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Interestingly Gauri’s daughter and Shweta Nanda’s son is all set to mark their debut together with The Archies. The star-kids are currently shooting for the film which also marks late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor’s acting debut.

