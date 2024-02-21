Home

Shah Rukh Khan’s Winning Speech at Dada Phalke Award Goes Viral: ‘Bahut Saal Ho Gaye…’

Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude to the jury for recognising him for Best Actor Award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024. Watch The Viral Video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received the prestigious Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024 for his stellar performance in Atlee’s directorial venture, “Jawan.” In a heartfelt acceptance speech shared by a fan account, Shah Rukh expressed gratitude to the jury for recognizing him after a considerable hiatus from receiving the coveted accolade. The actor, known for his charismatic presence on and off-screen, humorously remarked, “Bahut saal ho gaye mujhe Best Actor ka award nahin mila toh aisa lagne laga tha ki ab milega hi nahin” (It has been many years since I received the Best Actor award, and it seemed as if I would not get it again). He also playfully acknowledged his own penchant for awards, admitting, “Hum dono share karlenge Vinod” (We will share it Vinod), referring to filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s apparent greater fondness for awards.

Expressing his joy, Shah Rukh thanked the entire team of “Jawan” and acknowledged the collective effort that goes into bringing a film to life. He promised to continue working hard and entertaining audiences with his diverse roles, ranging from dancing to portraying complex characters.

Reflecting on his recent cinematic journey, the actor highlighted his return to the silver screen with “Pathaan” in January 2023, which achieved remarkable success at the box office. Subsequently, “Jawan” hit theaters in September and crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. In December, Shah Rukh Khan starred in “Dunki,” contributing to his continued impact on the Indian film industry.

SRK expressed his commitment to entertaining audiences across India and beyond, promising to embrace roles that challenge him, whether in romance, villainy, or heroism.

