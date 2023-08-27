Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Reply to Fan About Wife Gauri Goes Viral: ‘Mujhse Meri Nahi Sambhalti’

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an 'Ask SRK' session on X, during which fans flooded him with inquiries and he responded with some witty humour - Check here!

Shah Rukh Khan is renowned for his witty responses to his followers. On Saturday, the superstar responded hilariously to one of his followers who begged him to help him with his ‘wife problem.’ SRK conducted his famous #AskSRK where a user asked him, “Sir biwi ke saath plan kia hai #jawan dekhne ke liye, lekin har baar wo late Kara deti hai, #Pathaan ke time me v late karwa dia…kuch tips dijiye na jaldi time me pauch pao #Jawan dekhne.” To which the actor replied, “Ok guys no more wife problem solving questions anymore!! Please!! Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti tum apni problems bhi mujh par daal rahe ho!!!! All wives please just go for #Jawan without stress.”

SRK’s Hilarious Reply to a Fan:

Ok guys no more wife problem solving questions anymore!! Please!! Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti tum apni problems bhi mujh par daal rahe ho!!!! All wives please just go for #Jawan without stress https://t.co/SMQzeP89yS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

According to reports, Shah Rukh and Gauri met for the first time in 1984, when he was 18 and she was just 14. She was dancing with her friend when he ran into her at a party. He felt ‘encouraged’ and wanted to go out with Gauri after she chatted to him for ‘more than three seconds’. On October 25, 1991, after a few years of dating, the couple exchanged wedding vows.

Another user asked SRK, “Sir meri do biwi hai ek ko #jawan first day first show dekhna hai dusri ko first day last day. Ek din mai do baar kaise karun sir please help.” To which he responded in his witty style and wrote, “#Jawan mein bhi doh heroines hain….Dono biwiyon ko saath mein le jaa….ek ek karke haath pakade lena jab main alag alag heroine ke saath screen pe aaoon!! #Jawan.”

SRK’s Witty Response to Fan:

#Jawan mein bhi doh heroines hain….Dono biwiyon ko saath mein le jaa….ek ek karke haath pakade lena jab main alag alag heroine ke saath screen pe aaoon!! #Jawan https://t.co/c0hJgcydws — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

SHAH RUKH KHAN ON SALMAN KHAN’S BALD LOOK

During the session, Shah Rukh Khan also talked about Salman Khan’s new bald look. A user asked him, “Salman bhai ka latest look bata rha hai ki wo jawan ka promotion kar rhe kya ye sach hai,” to which he replied, “Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya!!”

SRK on Salman Khan’s Latest Look:

Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya!! https://t.co/NjlXSDbQeW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

WHAT’S THE SECRET TO SHAH RUKH KHAN’S GOOD LOOKS IN JAWAN?

A fan of SRK also asked the actor the secret behind his handsome look in Jawan’s songs ‘Chaleya‘ and ‘Zinda Banda‘ to which he responded, “Just don’t overeat and keep only good thoughts in your mind and have a clean heart. That’s the recipe!! #Jawan.”

SRK Continues His Witty Charm on Fans:

Just don’t overeat and keep only good thoughts in your mind and have a clean heart. That’s the recipe!! #Jawan https://t.co/06XjnbELDR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Minutes after ending the #AskSRK session he unveiled the teaser of the Jawan’s new track ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ on X. He wrote, “Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan.”

WATCH ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ Teaser:

Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan pic.twitter.com/zb9Zsq9bJr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

The official release date of the full version of the song is still awaited. Although the song seems to be a party track. However, fans have been eagerly waiting for SRK to unveil the official trailer of ‘Jawan.’

Helmed by Atlee, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. Recently the makers unveiled two tracks from the film ‘Zinda Banda‘ and ‘Chhaleya‘ and both of them received decent responses from the fans. ‘Jawan‘ also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. Actor Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance role.

Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki‘ opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of ‘Dunki‘ is still awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

