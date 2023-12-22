Home

Shah Rukh Makes His FIRST Public Appearance After Dunki Release, Fans Say ‘King Khan Ka Swag’ – Watch Viral Video

After the release of SRK's Dunki, the King Khan made his first appearance when he graced the red carpet for the 60th birthday of producer Aditya Pandit's birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan first appearance after Dunki's release.

Shah Rukh Khan has recently been in the limelight due to his latest movie ‘Dunki.’ Released on December 21, 2023, the film received massive appreciation from fans. SRK delighted his fans by making a stylish appearance in an all-black formal outfit at producer Anand Pandit’s 60th birthday bash. The actor, known for his trademark style, posed on the red carpet against a backdrop of red roses, marking his first public appearance after the release of Dunki.

In the paparazzi shots, SRK exuded his undying charm in a full black ensemble, complemented by dark sunglasses. Birthday celebrant Anand Pandit also sported a black outfit, and the duo was seen twinning at the event.

Take a look at the pictures and video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)



The star-studded birthday bash included the presence of celebrities like Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. Speaking of Dunki, the film received tremendous praise from fans on its opening day, with SRK’s admirers turning the first day, first show into a festive celebration. Videos of fans rejoicing both outside and inside cinema halls went viral.

Before the film’s release, a special screening of Dunki was hosted in Mumbai, attended by industry stalwarts such as Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Sunny Kaushal, and others.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki unfolds as an emotional tale of friendship, where four friends aspire to move abroad for a better standard of living and future. Failing to clear the immigration exam, the group takes a dangerous and illegal route known as the Donkey route to cross borders.

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The movie’s screenplay is credited to Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

