Shaheer Sheikh’s Father Dies: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh’s father Shahnawaz Sheikh passed away on Wednesday night after being on ventilator due to the spread of Covid-19 infection. Shaheer had tweeted a day before that is father is critical and need prayers for his recovery. Actor Aly Goni confirmed Shaheer’s father’s demise by tweeting “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai.”Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh's Father Put on Ventilator After Suffering From COVID, Actor Urges Fans to Keep Him in Prayers

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un 🙏🏼 May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai ❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 19, 2022



Shaheer had shared in his tweet, “My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers.” Fans had been praying since then on the social media platforms. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta S2 Trailer: Love Can Never Leave Archana And Manav, Though Family Drama Continues!

My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/z83Y6tigMs — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) January 18, 2022



The Chenab Times, online news portal of Jammu and Kashmir has reported Shaheer Sheikh’s father’s funeral was taken place in Bhaderwah. The portal also reported that Shahnawaz Sheikh’s two brothers Haq Nawaz Sheikh and Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, also died on January 3rd and January 4th this year. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh's Father on Ventilator After Contracting Covid-19, Hina Khan Sends Prayers

May his soul rest in peace.