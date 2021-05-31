Kashmir: Shaheer Sheikh is a heartthrob and now with this latest video, is proved that he is also the cutest. Yes, in this video is now not showcasing his acting talent but his singing skills. However, there’s a twist. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh Is Charging Rs 2-3 Lakh Per Episode? Deets Inside

Shaheer Sheikh took to social media sharing a behind-the-scene video from his upcoming song Baarish Ban Jaana. Since this song also features Hina Khan, she can be seen sitting next to him in the video. While Shaheer tries to convince people that it's him who is singing Bumbro Bumbro in the video, Hina Khan exposed him by revealing that he is only acting and that somebody else from behind is singing the song. "Yeh Shaheer ke aawaz nahi hai, yeh peeche se koi unke aawaz de rhe hai, jo ki bahut galat hai. Yeh farzi Kashmiri hai. Ek gaana nahi aata inhe Kashmiri mein (This is now Shaheer's voice, somebody else is signing from behind. This is wrong. He is a fake Kashmiri who doesn't know even a single Kashmiri song)," she said. To this Shaheer laughs and says, "Yeh toh actor ka kaam hi hota hai (This is what an actor's job is, right?)," he said.

It is one of the behind-the-scenes videos from Shaheer and Hina’s upcoming song Baarish Ban Jaana which is set to be released on June 3 at 11 AM. This is for the first time that Hina and Shaheer are coming together on screen.

On the work front, Shaheer was last seen in a music video, Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri, which also featured Rashami Desai. His show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is also coming back with its third season. The release date of the same has not been announced yet.