Mumbai: Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh's father's health is very critical after he contracted covid-19. The actor's father is on ventilator. On Wednesday night, Shaheer took to his Twitter handle to inform his fans that his father is suffering from a severe covid infection and urged his fans to pray for him. His Tweet read, "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers". Hina Khan, who is a close friend and co-actor prayed for his well being. She asked Shaheer to have patience. Hina wrote, "Patience my friend, I told you, he will come home healthy and happy very soon.. InshallahNazar #SendDuaEveryone Palms up together".

Actor Karanvir Sharma also replied to the tweet and wrote, "Wishing him a speedy recovery. Please do let me know if you need anything."

Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh’s Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer was released on Tuesday. The series also features starring Ankita Lokhande and Vivek Dahiya. It will premiere on Zee5 on January 28. Zee5 dropped the new trailer of Pavitra Rishta Season 2. Sharing the trailer on its official Instagram handle, they wrote, “Kuch rishtey toot kar bhi tootein nahi hai. kya Manav aur Archana phir ek honge? #PavitraRishtaS2 premieres 28th January on #ZEE5. #ItsNeverTooLate (sic).”