Mumbai: Television actor Shaheer Sheikh has been in series such as ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai‘ and ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi,’ has appealed to the public to pray for his father, who is suffering from a severe Covid infection. He took to Twitter to share a photo of his father and an update on his condition, stating that he is on a ventilator due to the infection. “My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe Covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..,” he wrote.Also Read - Global Tourism Not Possible Just Yet, UN Experts Say 'Omicron Variant Will Disrupt The Recovery'

Take a look:

My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/z83Y6tigMs — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) January 18, 2022

Also Read - COVID Quarantine: Even 10 Days Are Not Enough to Stop Infection in Some Cases, Here's Why!

Fans poured their blessings in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “We shall keep him in our prayers. May the almighty send healing and blessings to him. May he Get well soon.” While another well-wisher wrote, “Take care Shaheer, sending lots of prayers and good wishes for his recovery, he will recover just take care.” Also Read - Pavitra Rishta S2 Trailer: Love Can Never Leave Archana And Manav, Though Family Drama Continues!

Shaheer is currently featuring in Season 2 of ‘Pavitra Rishta’. The second season is centred around Manav, played by Shaheer and Archana, and how their marriage, which was based on a sham, falls apart only for them to realise that their ‘Pavitra Rishta’ was never bound by just vows and responsibilities. As seen in the trailer, Manav and Archana’s story in Season 2 starts from where their marriage ended, and they went their individual ways only to cross paths time and again. Directed by Nandita Mehra, ‘Pavitra Rishta…It’s never too late’ Season 2 will premiere on ZEE5.

(With inputs from IANS)