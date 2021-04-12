Mumbai: TV actor Shaheer Sheikh is one of the good-looking TV actors. He has lost a tremendous amount of weight over the years. Recently, Shaheer took to his Instagram to share a throwback photo when he used to weigh 95kgs. “95kg #flashback,” the actor wrote alongside the picture. It takes a lot of hard work to have a toned physique and Shaheer managed to do so with his looks as well as the hot and sizzling gymnastic body. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly’s Co-star Alpana Buch (Baa) And Nidhi Shah (Kinjal) Test COVID-19 Positive

Shaheer Sheikh who worked in many series such as Kya Mast Hai Life, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Paurashpur, has a fan base of millions and they are amused by how he has managed to fit in the size in such a limited amount of time but then again it comes as no surprise considering what an amazing actor he truly is. Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Tassnim Nerurkar Aka Kinjal's Mother Tests Positive For COVID-19

The photo has got reactions from fans who call him Chubby. One of the fans wrote: “Chubby still the cutest as always! 😭💕”. The second one wrote: “OMG 😮😮😮😮….But you always rocked all your looks…👏👏”. Shaheer’s wife Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh wrote: “Whoaaaa”. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla- Sonia Rathee’s Perfect Lip-Lock From Broken But Beautiful 3 Trends, Fans Say 'He Should Kiss Only Shehnaaz Gill'

Take a look at Shaheer’s throwback pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Check his major transformation in these pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)



On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh have made headlines for being approached by Nach Baliye season 10.

The couple got married in November last year. The duo have known each other for a long time and their marriage news was a pleasant surprise for a number of their fans