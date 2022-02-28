Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput often make headlines for their mushy Instagram posts where the two look madly in love with each other. Recently, Mira took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post for hubby Shahid on the occasion of his 41st birthday. Shahid-Mira fans often call the duo ‘#CoupleGoals’, thanks to their sizzling chemistry.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's 41st Birthday: Ishaan-Ananya And Sidharth-Kiara Join The Celebration- See Pics

On Monday, Shahid and Mira were spotted leaving a car showroom by the shutterbugs. The couple were there to take the delivery of their brand new car – a Mercedes Maybach S-Class worth Rs 2.77 crore. The new Mercedes S-Class ex-showroom price starts at ₹ 2.11 Crore and goes upto ₹ 2.79 Crore. The car looked every bit vintage and royal in shiny black color. Check out the pictures below: Also Read - Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Sports Drama 'Jersey' Gets a New Release Date, Any Guesses?

Fans instantly fell in love with the couple’s new car. ‘Kabir Sing Money Got Invested,’ wrote a fan. ‘Beautiful car,’ wrote another. Check out the fan reactions below:

What are your thoughts on Shahid-Mira’s new car? Sound off in the comments below.