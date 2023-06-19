Home

Shahid Kapoor And Kriti Sanon’s Film Gets New Release Date

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film is set to hit theatres on December 7. The actors will share screen space for the first time in this venture.

The wait seems to have been over as Shahid and Kriti's film will hit the screens on December 7. (Credits: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will soon come together for an upcoming project. A poster from their upcoming film has fuelled the excitement for the film’s release and has already blown away the minds of cinema lovers. The untitled romantic drama’s release date had not been revealed earlier. Now, the wait seems to have been over as Shahid and Kriti’s film will hit the screens on December 7. Maddock Films shared the poster of the upcoming venture on their Instagram page. What grabbed eyeballs was the release date of the project mentioned on the poster. Shahid Kapoor also shared the same poster on Instagram to announce the release date.

About Kriti Sanon-Shahid’s Kapoor’s Film

The caption of the post reads, “Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023! Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever! Written and Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. A Maddock Films production.”

Meet The Starcast

Apart from Kriti and Shahid, the film will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar, the film is helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah. The film’s poster was unveiled in April this year. The poster has a tagline written on it that reads, “An impossible love story”.

The yet-to-be-titled film will showcase Kriti Sanon essaying the role of a robot whereas Shahid will be playing a robotic expert, as per reports.

What Shahid Kapoor Said About Kriti Sanon

Speaking about working with Kriti Sanon in an interview, Shahid Kapoor said that it was a pleasure to work with her. “I really had fun working with Kriti; we got along really well. She is at the top of her game right now, and I think we both are collaborating at a good time, and I’m excited for it. It will be out this year in theatres,” the actor told Tellychakkar.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film Bloody Daddy. As for Kriti Sanon, her big-budget drama Adipurush released on June 16. The movie stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

