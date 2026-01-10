Home

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo teaser leave fans in awe. Read what they said.

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo teaser leaves the internet buzzing, netizens say, ‘Banger ahead’

In the world of Bollywood, many collaborations stir expectations, but only a few collaborations spark as much excitement as Shahid Kapoor teaming up with Vishal Bhardwaj. With their previous work history, creative grit, and unconventional cinema, the duo’s reunion with O Romeo has already set expectations sky-high. Now that the teaser was released today, the internet couldn’t stop talking about it. From calling it intense and stylish to full of madness, many people are of the view that this is going to be a banger.

About O Romeo

Written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo has been co-written by Rohan Narula and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 13. In the 1 minute and 35 seconds, a chaotic yet thrilling peek into the dark can be seen, which shows quirky world of the film and introduces a range of colourful characters.

Named as a “peek into the world of O’ Romeo,” the teaser starts with Shahid Kapoor’s character losing his cool while shouting for “chotu” on a boat. He is seen donning a cowboy hat, black vest, heavy jewellery and tattoos covering his body. Shahid’s raw and violent avatar exudes his unpredictable nature and hints at a story packed with danger and madness.

The teaser also shows glimpses of characters played by Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia and others. Their quirky appearances and eccentric traits seem to mirror Shahid’s chaotic energy, setting the tone for a wild cinematic ride. Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba and Rahul Deshpande also feature in the film, though their appearances were not shown in this teaser.

Highlight of the teaser

However, the highlight of the film is Farida Jalal’s unexpected dialogue. The teaser cuts to the usually maternal and soft-spoken Farida Jalal saying, “Rise in love, and you’re a Romeo. Drown in it, and you’re a c**tiya.” This line not only shocked the people but also left them amused.

Netizens React

Soon after the teaser dropped, fans were quick to react. One user wrote, “The world reminds you of Kaminey vibes, the direction looks literally cool. Comeback ab aur bhi khatarnaak (The comeback will be killer)!!!” Another added, “Bollywood is peaking hard in 2026. Dhurandhar 2, O Romeo, King, Love and War, Ramayana.”

Farida Jalal’s dialogue continued to dominate reactions. One fan wrote, “Farida Jalal saying ch***ya was soooooo out of the blue. Loved it,” while another joked, “Farida Jalal comes out of the syllabus.”

The teaser also hints at Shahid’s softer side when Triptii Dimri is introduced. Amid this intense portrayal, his character pauses and looks at her with affection, suggesting that romance will play a significant role in the dark narrative.

From the intense visuals, bold dialogues and Vishal Bhardwaj’s signature storytelling style, O Romeo has taken the social by the storm.

