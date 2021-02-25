Happy Birthday, Shahid Kapoor: Birthday boy Shahid Kapoor turns 40 today! Shahid’s younger brother and actor Ishaan Khatter took to social media to wish his ‘bade bhaiya’ by sharing an unseen cute childhood picture of the two. Along with a birthday post, Ishaan penned a song for Shahid ‘Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday ❤️’ The birthday post flooded with comments from the industry and fans were in for a treat. Ishaan Khatter posted a then and now picture with his ‘bade bhai’ to wish the birthday boy. The actor shared a collage of two pictures – one from their childhood that features a young Shahid holding Ishaan in his arms. Another picture showed the grown-up sibling duo posing together from their appearance in Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’. Also Read - Mira Rajput's Pregnancy Weight Loss Tips - How She Maintained That Bod After 2 Pregnancies



Ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was among the first ones to comment on the post with a heart emoji. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana also showered love on the sibling duo with a heart emoji.

Shahid and Ishaan are amongst the cutest brothers in the industry. They always talk fondly of each other and never stop motivating each other and appreciating one another’s performances.

Ishaan, who was recently seen in Mira Nair’s web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ has often expressed his love for his brother. On social media, they keep showering each other’s posts with witty and adorable comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid has only got fans waiting excitedly on the edge for his upcoming Gowtam Tinnanuri-directorial Jersey which also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The actor will be essaying the role of a cricketer in the film. It is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name.

On the other hand, Ishaan will next be seen in Phone Bhoot co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.