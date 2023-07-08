Home

Shahid Kapoor recently broke silence on his leaked kiss MMS with ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Shahid Kapoor Recalls His Leaked Kiss With Kareena Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor has come a long way, be it his personal or professional life. The actor shot to fame with Ken Ghosh’s romantic comedy Ishk Vishk and was hailed as the new chocolaty boy-next-door. Apart from being an energetic dancer Shahid was also praised for his hairstyle similar to Shah Rukh Khan and his boyish charms got him many lover boy roles. The Bloody Daddy actor was also getting a lot of attention off-screen due to his relationship with Kareena Kapoor. The duo was very much vocal about their bond which got them a lot of coverage in entertainment tabloids and Page 3 columns.

SHAHID KAPOOR OPENS UP ON HIS LEAKED KISS VIDEO WITH KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Shahid, in an interview with Mid-Day finally opened up about his much talked about MMS kiss with Kareena that made headlines in 2004. PDA and liplocks among couples weren’t normalised during that time and there was no social media exposure. Indian society along with the media and entertainment industry created a lot of hullabaloos over Shahid’s viral smooch with his then girlfriend. The couple denied about the same and called it a morphed clip, since there was a lot of image consciousness among actors in the early 2000s. The mainstream actors of the 90s and following decade had to comply by conservative societal taboos in order to connect with the masses. The actor, while recalling the ‘kiss’ episode said, “I was destroyed at that time. I was a 24-year-old kid and I felt like my privacy had been invaded and I could not do anything to protect (myself). So I was a mess wondering ‘what’s happened, what’s going on?’ Of course it affects you a lot and at that age specially. You don’t even know your own feelings and you’re figuring out how to be with a girl and you’re dating. You’re both actors, in different places and then this happens.”

Shahid will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled romantic comedy with Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles.

