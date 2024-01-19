Home

Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Kabir Singh was a cinematic rollercoaster that garnered both acclaim and criticism. The actor revealed that he hasn't come across a script as compelling as this film since 2019.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who gave a blockbuster hit in 2019 with Kabir Singh, finds himself at a crossroads, searching for that elusive script that sparks excitement and offers something truly novel to his audience. Ever since the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid has been on a relentless quest for a script that captivates him as much as the intense love story of Kabir Singh did. At a recent trailer launch event of his upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid revealed the challenges he faces in the film industry, where he meticulously sifts through an impressive ten scripts a month. Expressing a desire to explore lighter and more fun roles, the actor confessed that love stories, despite being immensely popular, present the most intricate challenges for an artist.

“I have been missing doing something light and fun definitely, but honestly, it is the most difficult genre to crack,” Shahid shared with reporters. “People don’t know that, but there is so much to hear. I know people tell me, ‘Aur picture karo’ (Do more films), but it is so difficult to find scripts that you feel that you are going to offer the audience something new. Love stories are the most difficult genre to do.”

Reflecting on the groundbreaking success of Kabir Singh, a film that polarised critics but resonated with audiences, Shahid acknowledged the difficulty of finding projects that match the uniqueness of his previous venture. “When I did Kabir Singh, the character was new for me, the entire journey, the way the entire relationship was, it was shocking but it was new. Post that, I didn’t hear anything that exciting… Then this film (came) and I was like, ‘This is it. We have to tell a love story that hasn’t been told before.'”

As an artist and a creative soul, Shahid embraces the uncertainty that comes with choosing projects that challenge societal norms. Kabir Singh, though criticised for perpetuating toxic masculinity, became a box-office sensation, showcasing Shahid’s commitment to pushing boundaries in storytelling. Kiara Advani, who played the female lead opposite Shahid in Kabir Singh, added her own touch of brilliance to the film’s success.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is coming with Kriti Sanon with romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film, dubbed as an “impossible love story”, is written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti). Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will also feature Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The movie will release in theatres on February 9.

