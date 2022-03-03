Sanah Kapur -Mayank Pahwa’s Wedding Pics: Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak’s daughter Sanah Kapur got married to Manoj Pahwa-Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank Pahwa on March 2 in Mahabaleshwar. All the families were stationed in Mahabaleshwar for the wedding festivity and the first picture of the bride has been shared online by brother Shahid Kapoor. He posed with Sanah and wrote an emotional note for the cheerful bride post the Wedding ceremony. Dressed in traditional attires with the pink floral decor in the background, the newlyweds looked adorable. Sanah wore a colour coordinated lehenga choli. Her choli was red coloured while the lehenga and bridal veil were of pastel blue colour. On the other hand, Mayank wore a black indo-western.Also Read - Pankaj Kapur’s Daughter Sanah to Marry Manoj Pahwa’s Son Mayank; Supriya Pathak-Ratna Pathak Dance to ‘Mathe Te Chamkan’- See Inside Pics And Videos

While sharing the happy moment post the wedding, Shahid wrote, “How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always”. Also Read - Happy New Year 2016 messages by Bollywood stars and their New Year Plans

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput and Sanah Kapur also shared a glimpse from the wedding ceremony. Mira wrote, “Verified In a garden of love, there was magic ✨ Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank 💕 wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day.” Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur talks about working with dad Pankaj!

INSIDE Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa’s wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanah Kapur (@sanahkapur15)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmzilla (@filmzilla2021)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OfficialJustNews (@officialjustnews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veena Bollywood Mehendi (@veenanagda)



For the unversed, Shahid’s sister has featured alongside him in the 2015 rom-com Shaandaar. Pankaj Kapur and Manoj Pahwa are family friends and hence the bride and groom are acquainted with one another.