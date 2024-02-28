Home

Shahid Kapoor Feels Bollywood Betrayed Him, Recalls Being Badly Treated

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in a podcast with Neha Dhupia, recalled his though period in the Bollywood industry and revealed how he stood up for himself. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in a recent podcast with Neha Dhupia revealed that during his early days in the Bollywood industry, Shahid had a negative concept of ‘camps’. He also mentioned in the podcast how during his struggling days he was alone fighting his battles and stood against bullies. In the talk show, Shahid also mentioned that he never had the ‘qualities of a campy person.’ He also mentioned the difficult situation he had to undergo during his school days when students from his school came to know that he relocated from Delhi. Read along.

Shahid Kapoor Recalls His ‘Problems’ At An Early Stage, ‘I Was Not Welcomed…’

In the talk show, Shahid revealed, “I was the outsider because my accent was different, I had a Delhi accent. I was really badly treated for a very long time. Bahar waale ko aasani se accept nahi karte ye log, inko bada problem hota hai ke tum aa kaise gaye andar. (These people do not accept outsiders easily, they have a big problem as to how you get inside.) So for many years, you deal with that (sic).”

While talking about his work front the Kabir Singh actor stated that it is fine if people are fine and comfortable with each other, but one thing it shouldn’t affect is their work. Shahid further added, “That doesn’t mean you diss other people or put other people down or you close the doors to other people. And I think that that’s something which does happen in this fraternity (sic).”

Shahid Kapoor’s Take On Bullying

The Bollywood actor had a different point of view when it comes to bullying people. Shahid recalled his time being bullied when he was a kid. Although at a young age, the actor couldn’t stand for himself, now Shahid has learned to handle being bullied. He expressed, “Now, if you try to bully me, I will bully you right back. So I hate the bully, I bully the bully. This is no filter Shahid (sic).”

Shahid Kapoor’s Professional Front

Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his last released film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The sci-fi-robot film featured Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. On the other hand Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput in her Instagram Story wrote, “Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart touching message at the end. (sic)”. Reviewing the lead actors’ performances, she wrote, “@kritisanon you were Pitch Perfect. @shahidkapoor The OG Lover-Boy, there’s no one like you. You made my heart melt (sic).”

