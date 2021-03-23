Mumbai: On Monday evening, the Central government announced the 67th National Film Awards to those films which were released in 2019. The awards honour the best of the talents from across various film industries in the country including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Marathi among others. Telugu’s best film award goes to Jersey, featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath. On their big win, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen in the Hindi remake of the movie, penned a sweet note while congratulating the team Jersey. “Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure 👍😁🙌”, Kapoor wrote with laughing emojis. Also Read - 67th National Film Awards 2021: Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut Best Actors; Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Gets Best Hindi Film

Shahid Kapoor’s hilarious post gave several celebs a good laugh. Neha Dhupia wrote: ‘hahahaha’ and Anisha Jain also wrote, “Hahah best!” Also Read - Mira Rajput Gives a Tight Kiss to Shahid Kapoor in New Photo - See The Viral Picture

Check Shahid’s post:



Apart from congratulating, he posted a poster o Jersey with the awards mentioned on it. Jersey also bagged another National Film award for best editing that goes to Navin Nooli. He had told Deccan Chronicle, “When I learnt the news that I had won a National Award, I was thrilled. I want to dedicate this award to my mother for all the sacrifices she made for me. Today is indeed a special day for me.”

Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri added, “During the filmmaking we found our eyes getting moist, and that’s something unique. It just goes to show how emotional the scenes are and what it meant for us.”

The sports drama is all set to have a Diwali 2021 theatrical release. The film is based on a failed cricketer in his 30s, who returns to the field to fulfill his aspirations to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son’s wish, who wants a jersey as a gift.