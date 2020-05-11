The fast-spreading Coronavirus has pushed the makers to postpone film shootings. Like many other movie productions, the shoot of Jersey has been put on hold from March onwards, owing to the coronavirus crisis. Recently, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share what he is feeling right now without any work. It isn’t easy to stay away from light-camera-action. The actor is missing his upcoming film Jersey’s set life amid the lockdown. Shahid shares his look from the sports-drama, wearing a cricket helmet and a bat in his hand, looks like he is ready for batting. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor’s Stepfather Rajesh Khatter Introduces New Born Son Vanraj, See Photo

The 39-year-old actor, shared a half-faced picture of himself on Instagram. Shahid, who is essaying the role of a cricketer in the sports-drama captioned the post with hashtags of Jersey Sets and 'I miss you.' The initial shooting of the flick was held in Chandigarh last year in December.

Jersey is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

After Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar, the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid sharing screen space together. The film revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son’s wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

