Home

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor is a Big Foodie, Mimics Virat Kohli In Hilarious Video, WATCH

Shahid Kapoor is a Big Foodie, Mimics Virat Kohli In Hilarious Video, WATCH

Shahid Kapoor recently shared a hilarious reel on his Instagram where he referred to Virat Kohli and revealed what all he will eat as he has completed the promotions of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Shahid Kapoor recreates cricketer Virat Kohli's viral interview.

Shahid Kapoor leaves no stone unturned when it comes to enthral his fans. The actor who will be seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya came up with a reel where he challenged his inner foodie. However, there was a twist to it. Shahid in the video referred to Virat Kohli and revealed what all he is gonna eat now that he has wrapped the promotions of his upcoming movie. The actor indeed entertained his audience with the reel he shared, and now the video is doing rounds on the internet.

Trending Now

In the video, Shahid can be seen doing lip sync to the viral lines of Virat Kohli from one of his old interviews, where the cricketer had shared what he would eat after his match. Further, Shahid can be seen doing the same with his goofy expressions. Also, what attracted the netizens was the way Kapoor was holding the bat in his hand. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Promotions khatam hone ke baad waali feeling (The feeling after promotions are done)”.

You may like to read

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

As soon as the video was shared on the internet, it immediately attracted the attention of netizens. Fans hailed Shahid for his humour and spammed the comment section. While one fan wrote, “Very good plan.” “Hey, you! Keep making these videos they light up our days,” commented someone else. Also, a fan wrote, “You are too legendary.”

Meanwhile, coming to Shahid’s movie, the actor is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The movie is set to premiere on February 09, 2024. Shahid will be sharing the screen space with Kriti Sanon. Further, the movie is written and helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the movie also features Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra. The movie has a unique concept, as the tagline says that it is an impossible love story. The movie revolves around the love story of Shahid and Kriti. However, the story takes a U-turn when Shahid discovers that Kriti is a robot.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.