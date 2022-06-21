Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s romantic-drama Kabir Singh clocked three years on Tuesday(June 21). The movie released in 2019 became one of the biggest hits of that year and the lead pair of the film Shahid and Kiara’s sizzling on-screen chemistry won hearts of their fans. The actors shared a special video on their social media handle as they celebrated on the sets of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7.Also Read - Brahmastra Trailer Goes Viral Again as Fans Spot Deepika Padukone, What Do You Think?

The duo who played the role of Kabir and Preeti in the film wore stylish outfits with thier swag on. While Shahid opted for a grey pinstriped jacket with pants and a white shirt, Kiara looked gorgeous in a white gown. The post featured Shahid and Kiara walking down against a well-lit background. In the caption, Shahid wrote, "3 years of Kabir and Preeti," and added the hashtag "Kabir Singh".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)



Though the actors didn't mention Koffee With Karan on thier post, fans were quick to spot that the duo is indeed on the set of Karan Johar's reality show.

Kabir Singh was a remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017) which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead, the film revolved around a surgeon who found relief in drugs and alcohol after his girlfriend married someone else.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be making his digital debut with Raj and DK’s web series Farzi with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashii Khanna. Kiara on the other hand is gearing up for the release of Jugjugg Jeeyo, which also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli. Directed by Raj Mehta, the family entertainer will release on June 24.