Home

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor – Kriti Sanon’s Impossible Love Story Gets a Title and Release Date – Check Details Here

Shahid Kapoor – Kriti Sanon’s Impossible Love Story Gets a Title and Release Date – Check Details Here

Shahid Kapoor's new film has got its title along with the release date. The movie is titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and will feature Shahid and Kriti Sanon.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Shahid Kapoor is all set to enthral his audience again. The actor who is well known for his romantic roles, Shahid will again step into a shoe of a romantic hero and work alongside Kriti Sanon. The upcoming film has got the name as well as release date. The movie is titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Shahid-starrer will hit the big screens on February 09, 2024. The makers of the film dropped the new poster of the film as well.

Trending Now

Apart from the makers, Kriti also took to her Instagram page and dropped the first poster of the movie and wrote, “This Valentine’s week, experience an impossible love story! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas 9th February, 2024. A Maddock Films production.”

You may like to read

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

By taking a close look at the poster of the film, a robot sign can be seen in place of O in the movie title. It shows Shahid and Kriti in a close embrace. As soon as the picture went online, various fans spammed the comment section with their excitement. A fan wrote, “Robot really? Not sure how the Indian audience will digest this.” Another wrote, “Woah. This is so hot already!” A fan also gave Shahid and Kriti a hashtag and wrote, “So excited to see our #ShahRiti together.” Commenting on the two, a fan wrote, “Woah that sizzling chemistry.”

Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia co-star alongside Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The movie, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, is a Maddock film production produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

In their inaugural collaboration, the movie pairs Shahid and Kriti. Last year, Kriti appeared in three films—Shehzada, Adipurush, and Ganapathy—none of which garnered favourable reviews from critics or audiences. During the same period, Shahid featured in the web show Farzi and the film Bloody Daddy, both released on OTT platforms.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.