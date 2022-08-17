Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor recently gave couple goals at Mira’s parents’ 40th wedding anniversary in Delhi. Mira and Shahid gave a special performance on Bruno Mar’s ‘I think I wanna Marry You’. Dressed in a pretty yellow Anarkali, Mira was in full energy and took lead while grooving with husband and actor Shahid Kapoor. Shahid looked dapper in a white shirt and black trousers. Mira and Shahid’s romantic dance included salsa, twerks, and one cannot miss watching their chemistry. The celebration took place at Mira’s Delhi home. While sharing the video on Instagram, Mira wrote, “I think I wanna marry you! ❤️ Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy @rajput_bela @vetaalvikram 🌸 You guys make us believe in everlasting love ❤️”.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor - Ishaan Khatter Flaunt Desi Moves on 'Roop Tera Mastana' at Family Function, Give Brother Goals in Viral Video – Watch

Fans called the video beautiful and the couple's dance moves were cool and awesome. One of the fans wrote, "You guys are love". Another fan wrote, "My heart is melting". Shahid and Mira danced in sync and that's what we are loving the most. ShaMira, as called by their fans, have won the hearts of their fans.

Watch Shahid and Mira’s romantic dance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)



A few hours ago, Shahid shared another video from the celebration where he performed with his younger brother and actor Ishaan Khatter. They energetically grooved to 'Roop Tera Mastana'. Watch here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with India.com, Shahid revealed he is a family man. The actor said, “When you become a parent in life and you have a family, then you understand what being a man is all about. When we are boys, the stakes are not high. We live a carefree life. You are not responsible or answerable to anyone. But once you become a father and become a family man, you start valuing those other people who are trying to balance their lives well – people who are feeding their families, raising their kids and at the same time growing in their own lives, their careers, and also somewhere trying to define the spirit of their lives.”

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and have two beautiful kids Misha and Zain.