Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s Son Zain Birthday Bash: Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain turned 4 on Monday(September 5) and the star-son celebrated his day in a car-themed birthday bash with a live candy floss station. To celebrate their son’s special day, Shahid and Mira hosted a grand birthday bash with close friends and the photos and videos are now going viral on social media. Lil Zain can be seen celebrating his birthday with his star father Shahid, mom Mira and elder sister Misha Kapoor. The family of four can be seen helping Zain cut his cake while cheering for the birthday boy.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Set Major Couple Goals at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta Grand Wedding

While Shahid looked dapper in a green oversized t-shirt, Mira opted for a simple yet elegant outfit for her son’s birthday. Meanwhile, the birthday boy was dressed in a crisp white shirt, whereas his sister Misha looked cute as a button in a lovely frock.

Check Out Inside Pics & Videos From Zain Kapoor’s Birthday Bash

Earlier, while wishing Zain on his birthday, Mira had dropped an unseen picture of her son on social media along with a short but sweet note. “Gentle eyes with a naughty smile, warmest hugs and sweetest frowns, no one else makes my heart melt the way you do! Happy 4 my darling Zain! We love you,” she wrote.

Shahid and Mira tied the nuptial knot in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Misha in 2016 and baby boy Zain in 2018.