Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Set Major Couple Goals: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput arrived at the most awaited wedding bash in uber-cool ethnic outfits. Shahid and Mira, known for setting couple goals with their candid and goofy social media posts from their vacations and outings looked enthralling at the occasion. The duo aced the traditional attire as they exuded desi swag while twinning in white at Kunal Rwal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding bash. Shahid shared a romantic picture with Mira on his Instagram handle and captioned his post as, “Mujhse shaadi karogi @mira.kapoor.” Mira also shared a series of pictures of her look from the wedding and wrote in her post “The wedding we’ve all been waiting for #AMKRFinally ❤️ Love you both Kunal & Arpi 🌸Wearing none other than @arpitamehtaofficial obviously!@birdhichand @amarisbyprernarajpal

CHECK OUT SHAHID AND MIRA’S INSTAGRAM POSTS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Earlier, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal also arrived at Kunal and Arpita’s wedding. Kunal and Arpita are celebrated designers in the world of fashion and are finally tying the knot after dating each other for ten years.

